Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Daughter of Maine's 1st Black legislator named House speaker

The Maine House has selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation’s whitest state

David Sharp
Wednesday 07 December 2022 18:53

Daughter of Maine's 1st Black legislator named House speaker

Show all 5

The Maine House selected Democrat Rachel Talbot Ross to be its first Black speaker on Tuesday in a vote witnessed by her proud father, who made history himself 50 years ago by becoming the the first Black person elected to the Legislature in the nation's whitest state.

House members erupted in applause after picking Talbot Ross to lead the chamber.

“I want any child in our state to know today that this is possible,” Talbot Ross told her fellow lawmakers.

Her father, Gerald Talbot, and other family members looked on. Like him, Talbot Ross served as president of the Portland NAACP. She was elected to the House in 2016, 44 years after her father won a seat. Two years ago, Democrats chose her to be the House's assistant majority leader, making her the first person of color to serve in leadership in the Legislature.

“I’m so very glad for this blessing," she told her fellow legislators. “And yes, there can be very little doubt I am my father’s proud daughter.”

Recommended

Further reflecting the Legislature's growing diversity were two newly elected Somali American women in the House, while Jill Duson of Portland became the first Black woman in the Senate.

After the speakership issue was settled, lawmakers got down to business, including taking on Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' proposed $474 million heating aid package.

Mills has called for $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 state residents, adding up to $900 total for an average family. Income limits were set at $100,000 for single adults, $150,000 for those filing as head of household, or $200,000 for couples filing jointly.

Mills asked lawmakers to swiftly to approve the aid to ensure that Mainers struggling with inflation and high energy costs aren't left in the cold this winter. A two-thirds majority vote would be needed for the bill to take effect immediately and for checks to be mailed next month.

It was unusual for lawmakers to be urged to form consensus so quickly, ahead of committees being formed.

Lawmakers approved similar aid last year — for inflation relief — at the governor's urging, using about half of the state’s $1.2 billion surplus at the time to send checks to about 850,000 taxpayers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in