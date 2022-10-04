Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years

Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 04 October 2022 16:10

Depeche Mode line up 1st album, tour in over 5 years

Show all 2
Germany Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode have lined up a new album and the band's first live shows in more than five years, an announcement that comes months after the death of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher.

The band said in Berlin on Tuesday that the album, “Memento Mori," will be released next spring. The accompanying tour will start with what's billed as a “special, limited series of North American arena dates” starting March 23, ahead of a summer stadium tour in Europe.

Lead singer Dave Gahan said he and fellow band mainstay Martin Gore started talking in January about working on a new project together. Gore had been writing “for a while, through the pandemic,” and came up with the title — Latin for “Remember that you must die."

“I liked that immediately, just because it kinda felt like it was right for the imagery that was already developing in the songs — that life can be so fleeting and just be there and then gone the next minute,” Gahan told The Associated Press.

“Living or not living, and what are we doing while we are living here, that's ... kinda what it's about,” he said. “The album is going to take you on a little trip.”

Recommended

Keyboardist Fletcher was about to join the team in Santa Barbara, California, when he died in May and didn't get to hear any of the material, Gahan said.

“I'm sure he would have had a lot to say,” he added. “Probably the first thing he would have said was, ‘Why are there so many songs about death?’”

Fletcher formed the group that would become giants of British electro-pop along with fellow synthesizer players Gore and Vince Clarke, and Gahan, in Basildon, England in 1980.

“I'm sure that his absence in the studio in some way changes what we did, and that will happen when we perform on stage as well,” Gahan said. “We have no intention of replacing Fletch on stage. He did his own thing there.”

“Memento Mori” will be Depeche Mode's 15th studio album and the first since 2017's “Spirit.” What will come after that isn't yet clear.

“I don't know what there is for us in the future,” Gahan said. “I never do. We never really plan to do anything beyond what we're doing in the moment.”

Next year's tour will take the band to New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, Los Angeles' Kia Forum and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, among other stops. In Europe, venues will include the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium and London's Twickenham Stadium.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in