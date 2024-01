AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jan. 12–18, 2024

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II abdicates, and her son becomes King Frederik X, designer Giorgio Armani presents his Fall-Winter collection in Milan, Ivory Coast faces Guinea-Bissau in the African Cup of Nations of soccer, and a volcano in Iceland destroys homes in the fishing town of Grindavik.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Emilio Morenatti in Spain.

