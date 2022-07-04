Denmark: Gunman acted alone, likely not terror-related
Danish police say that the gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random.
Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said Monday investigators do not believe the previous day's attack was terror-related.
Thomassen said three people were killed — two Danes and one Russian citizen — and two Danes and two Swedes are hospitalized with serious injuries.
