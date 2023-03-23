Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Denmark's aging queen to resume most duties next month

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, is expected to resume most of her official duties after last month’s back operation, on her 83rd birthday next month

Via AP news wire
Thursday 23 March 2023 09:39
Denmark Queen
Denmark Queen

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, is expected to resume most of her official duties on her 83rd birthday next month, the palace said Thursday.

Margrethe underwent back surgery on Feb. 22, and her “physical rehabilitation is going well, but there will continue to be a number of major tasks that (she) cannot carry out as planned in the coming months,” the palace said.

Some of the official engagements will likely be handled by other members of the royal family, chiefly Margrethe’s oldest son, heir to the throne Crown Prince Frederik, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary.

For her birthday on April 16, Margrethe plans to appear on the balcony of the Amalienborg, the downtown Copenhagen home of the Danish royals, to receive the cheers of well-wishers.

The palace said it would be her first appearance on the balcony in five years because she spent her birthdays in 2019 and 2022 at a palace in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city. She celebrated her birthday privately in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended

The Danish Constitution gives Margrethe, Denmark’s head of state, no political power, and her duties are ceremonial. She was proclaimed queen on Jan. 15, 1972, following the death of her father.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in