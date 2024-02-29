Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Freight train kills 3 people at a railway crossing at a train station in central Sweden

A freight train has hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train

Via AP news wire
Thursday 29 February 2024 10:21
Sweden Train Accident
Sweden Train Accident
(Icon Photography)

A freight train hit and killed three people at a railway crossing at a station in central Sweden after they got off another train, police said Thursday.

The victims — a 25-year-old man, a woman in her 20s and a third person who was not immediately identified — crossed the tracks without seeing the freight train approaching, Felicia Davidsson, a spokesperson for the Swedish Transport Administration, told broadcaster SVT.

Police said Thursday that the accident was being investigated. The crossing only has lights to warn of oncoming trains.

Emergency services were alerted late Wednesday of the accident at the crossing at the station in Orebro and found three pedestrians “very seriously injured,” police said.

In 2017, a man was killed at the same crossing in Orebro, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Stockholm, Swedish media said.

Swedish news agency TT said there were discussions about closing the station, but many residents use it to commute to work so it remained open.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in