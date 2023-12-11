Jump to content

Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden

Swedish police say several people have been seriously injured after a temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 December 2023 12:09
Sweden Elevator Accident
Sweden Elevator Accident

A temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm Monday, seriously injuring several people, Swedish police said.

The construction elevator fell 20 meters (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into "work environment violations.”

Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.

