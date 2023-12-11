Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A temporary elevator crashed to the ground on a building site in Stockholm Monday, seriously injuring several people, Swedish police said.

The construction elevator fell 20 meters (66 feet) with four or five people inside in Sundbyberg, in the north of the city, Kurt Jonsson, a spokesman for the rescue service, told Swedish news agency TT.

Police said no foul play was suspected and a preliminary investigation has been launched into "work environment violations.”

Swedish media carried photos of first responders at the site and the area cordoned off.