Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot

The numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing since the last winner nearly three months ago

Via AP news wire
Sunday 31 March 2024 04:30
Lottery Jackpot
Lottery Jackpot
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing since the last winner nearly three months ago.

The numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day when a ticket in Michigan hit for $842.4 million, bringing the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner to 37. That winless streak nears the record of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

Saturday's $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid an estimated $452.3 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes and many states also tax lottery winnings.

As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game’s long odds are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in