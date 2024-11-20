Explosion rocks condominium in Detroit suburb, sparking fires and injuring 2

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An explosion possibly caused by a natural gas leak rocked a suburban Detroit condominium, damaging other units, sparking fires and seriously injuring at least two people, officials said Wednesday.

“It is an absolute miracle, if you have seen that scene, that we are talking currently about no fatalities,” said Chris Barnett, the supervisor of Oakland County's Orion Township, northwest of Detroit.

One condo building exploded Tuesday evening at the Keatington New Town Association, causing significant damage to another building and what appeared to be minor damage to two or three other buildings, said township Fire Chief Ryan Allen.

“I was on the computer and there was a shock wave," resident Scully Hirsack told TV station Fox 2 Detroit. “The screen popped out at me and everything came off the walls.”

A man and a woman in their 70s were injured. One was in critical but stable condition Wednesday while the other was listed between stable and serious, Allen said.

"We have lots of people homeless,” Barnett said, adding that 18 families were displaced.

At a news conference, he praised an unidentified Amazon driver who apparently helped a man to safety.

“There were many heroes last night,” Barnett said.

A definitive cause of the explosion was not known, though Allen said a natural gas leak was possible. A witness said she smelled gas. Consumers Energy turned off gas as first responders worked the fire.

“Our system was intact and no abnormalities found,” said Chris Fultz, the utility's vice president of gas operations.

Two people who were unaccounted after the explosion were later found and were not in the building.