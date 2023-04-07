Fire official: 11 hurt in Detroit apartment building fire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

About a dozen people were hurt in an apartment building fire early Friday morning on Detroit's west side.

Twenty people were displaced and 11 people suffered injuries including smoke inhalation, bumps and bruises, Fire Chief James Harris told The Detroit News.

The blaze was reported around 3:30 a.m. It left the five-story building heavily damaged.

At least some sections of the building's roof appeared to have collapsed. Harris described the building as a “total loss.”

The cause of the fire was under investigation Friday morning.