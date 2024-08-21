Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip

There is more fallout in Detroit, a week after a judge ordered a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip

Ed White
Wednesday 21 August 2024 20:16

Detroit judge is sued after putting teen in handcuffs, jail clothes during field trip

Show all 2

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Attorneys for a teenager who was ordered into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip to a Detroit court filed a lawsuit against a judge Wednesday, accusing him of humiliation, false arrest and unlawful detention.

It is the latest fallout since Judge Kenneth King singled out 15-year-old Eva Goodman for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting 36th District Court on Aug. 13.

King was removed from courtroom duties last week until he completes training, which hasn't started yet.

His actions were “extreme and outrageous and calculated for the purpose of inflicting fear and severe emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks more than $75,000.

Goodman was on a field trip led by a nonprofit group, The Greening of Detroit, when she fell asleep. Her mother later said she may have been tired because they don't have a permanent address.

King said it was her attitude that led to the jail clothes, handcuffs and stern words — all broadcast on livestream video from his courtroom. He also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

King “acted as producer, broadcaster, complaining witness, arresting officer, finder of fact, judge and disciplinarian,” attorneys Gary Felty Jr. and James Harrington said in the lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from King's lawyer wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.

“I wanted this to look and feel very real to her, even though there’s probably no real chance of me putting her in jail,” King told a TV station last week.

The teen's mother, Latoreya Till, referred to the judge as a “big bully.”

___

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in