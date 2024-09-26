Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Detroit judge who put teen in handcuffs during field trip is demoted to speeding tickets

A Detroit judge who was temporarily removed after ordering a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip is back on the bench

Ed White
Thursday 26 September 2024 19:36
Teen's Court Visit Handcuffs
Teen's Court Visit Handcuffs

A Detroit judge who was temporarily removed after ordering a teenager into jail clothes and handcuffs during a field trip is back on the bench but assigned to speeding tickets and other relatively minor offenses.

Judge Kenneth King lost courtroom duties in August and was ordered into social-emotional training by the chief judge at 36th District Court. Instead of handling key hearings in major felonies, he returned this week to the court's traffic division.

“We appreciate his efforts in preparing for this role, and wish him success as he transitions into this new responsibility,” Judge William McConico said in a written statement.

A message seeking comment from a lawyer representing King was not immediately returned Thursday.

King got in trouble for singling out a 15-year-old girl for falling asleep and having what he considered to be a bad attitude while she was visiting his courtroom with other teens.

He ordered Eva Goodman into jail clothes and handcuffs — all while the field trip was on a livestream video. King also threatened her in front of her peers with juvenile detention before releasing her.

The girl's mother, Latoreya Till, said she may have been tired because they don’t have a permanent address.

Till has filed a lawsuit, seeking more than $75,000 for "inflicting fear and severe emotional distress.”

Follow Ed White on X at https://twitter.com/edwritez

