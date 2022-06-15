Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya's death is fired
Officials say a Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired
A Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired, officials said Wednesday.
Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids officer for seven years, waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.
Schurr's dismissal was recommended by police Chief Eric Winstrom after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday.
Washington declined further comment, noting the criminal case and a likely lawsuit over Lyoya's death.
Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver's license.
Schurr, who is white, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Defense attorneys said the officer feared for his safety when he shot Lyoya.
The confrontation and shooting were recorded on video.
Schurr had been on leave while state police investigated the shooting and prosecutor Chris Becker decided whether to pursue charges.
Schurr's personnel file showed no complaints of excessive force but much praise for traffic stops and foot chases that led to arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.
Grand Rapids, population about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.
