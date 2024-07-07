Jump to content

2 dead, more than a dozen others injured in Detroit shooting, Michigan State Police say

Michigan State Police say two people are dead and more than a dozen others have been injured in an early morning shooting at a Detroit block party

Via AP news wire
Sunday 07 July 2024 21:06

A shooting early Sunday at a Detroit block party left two people dead and 19 others injured, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police said no one was in custody and they were assisting Detroit police with the investigation, according to a post on the social media platform X. The agency said their preliminary information showed two people died and 19 others had “various injuries.”

Detroit police released few details, confirming the shooting on a residential block on Detroit's east side left two people dead. But a police statement Sunday afternoon did not specify the number of people injured or the circumstances of the shooting.

“At this time, investigators and forensic personnel are analyzing all available evidence and will be continuing their work through the weekend,” police said in a Sunday statement.

Police said a Monday news conference with Police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan would detail a “comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties.”

Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a department spokesman, declined further comment. Duggan's spokesman John Roach said the mayor would be at Monday's news conference about “block club party safety strategy” but declined to comment on the shooting.

The shooting comes amid a violent holiday weekend nationwide. Violence and mass shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July. Researchers say the reason is a combination of factors, including more social events and more alcohol consumption.

State Rep. Mai Xiong, who represents the district where the shooting took place, said she was “heartbroken."

“During what should have been a joyous celebration during Independence Day weekend, we are instead faced with a devastating reminder that gun violence is hitting too close to home, right in our own backyards," she said in a statement.

