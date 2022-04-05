US agency opens probe into electric vehicle batteries
U.S. safety regulators have opened an investigation into electric and hybrid vehicle batteries after seven automakers issued recalls due to possible defects that could cause fires or stalling.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers more than 138,000 vehicles with batteries made by LG Energy Solution of South Korea.
General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Stellantis and Volkswagen have issued recalls since February of 2020, most due to internal battery failures that can increase the risk of fires.
The agency says it will write to LG and other companies that might have bought similar batteries to make sure recalls are being done when needed.
A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from LG Energy Solution.
