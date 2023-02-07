Jump to content

3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot

Police say three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 February 2023 19:48

3 men missing after canceled rap gig were fatally shot

Show all 2

Three men who disappeared after planning to rap at a Detroit party were killed by multiple gunshots, police said Tuesday, five days after their bodies were found in a vacant, rat-infested building.

“The investigation also has revealed that this was not a random incident,” state police said on Twitter. “The investigation is continuing and detectives are making progress and we believe we may have determined a motive.”

The victims were Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale.

The bodies were found Feb. 2 in Highland Park, near Detroit, nearly two weeks after the men were last seen. At least two of them were supposed to rap on Jan. 21 at a club called Lounge 31, but the event was canceled.

“It has been determined that the cause of death for each of the men was multiple gunshot wounds,” state police said.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker met while in prison. Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state Corrections Department.

