Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
Tigers star Miguel Cabrera delivered the 3,000th hit of his decorated career Saturday, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat.
Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding an opposite-field single to right in the first inning of Detroit's game against Colorado.
Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. The crowd at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation and fireworks were shot out of the scoreboard.
The milestone hit came off Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.
A two-time AL MVP, a Triple Crown winner and an 11-time All-Star with four batting titles, Miggy's place among the Major League Baseball greats already was assured long before this afternoon in Detroit.
As a 20-year-old rookie, Cabrera helped the Florida Marlins win the 2003 World Series championship. All these years later, stamping his name onto the 3,000-hit list had a nice ring, too.
And it'll certainly look good on a plaque in Cooperstown someday.
