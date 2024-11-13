Detroit-area police win appeal over liability in death of woman in custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of police and dismissed a lawsuit alleging negligence in the 2020 death of a woman who was in custody in suburban Detroit.

There wasn't enough evidence to let a jury decide whether Harper Woods officers and civilian aides were “grossly negligent” for failing to get medical care for Priscilla Slater, the court said Tuesday in reversing a decision by a Wayne County judge.

The ruling might be different if "Priscilla asked for medical care and was rebuffed, or had she responded that she was not OK when asked, or if she had exhibited clear signs or symptoms of being in physical distress, which were ignored,” the court said.

Slater and a boyfriend were arrested in June 2020 after a disturbance that involved gunshots at a motel.

There was no dispute that Slater, 37, had consumed an excessive amount of alcohol before her arrest. She died of natural causes in a Harper Woods lockup roughly 36 hours later. The autopsy noted that a heart valve had an abnormal shape.

An outside expert told prosecutors that alcohol withdrawal could have been a factor.

Slater's death caused controversy in Harper Woods. Protesters with bullhorns and signs marched in the streets, accusing city officials of withholding information. Two police officers were fired after the city said they had misled state police who were investigating what happened.

The mayor resigned after saying he understood “why white people would become white supremacists,” a remark apparently made in response to protests by people who are Black. Slater was Black.

In 2021, nearly a year after Slater's death, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said no charges would be filed against Harper Woods police.