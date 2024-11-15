Man pleads guilty to stealing millions from major Detroit nonprofit
A man accused of stealing $44 million from a Detroit nonprofit group has pleaded guilty to financial crimes
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A man accused of stealing $44 million from a Detroit nonprofit group pleaded guilty Friday to financial crimes that stunned the organization and forced some delays in a major riverfront project.
For years, William Smith controlled the money at the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, which is transforming miles of shore along the Detroit River into recreation space, with plazas, pavilions and parks.
“We are pleased to see Will Smith begin to be held accountable for his disgraceful actions," Chief Executive Ryan Sullivan said.
Smith, 52, was arrested in June. Investigators said the chief financial officer routinely used money from the Riverfront Conservancy for travel, hotels, limousines, household goods, clothing and jewelry. He had side gigs in real estate, a nightclub and amateur basketball.
Smith pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering during an appearance in Detroit federal court, acknowledging that the group's loss was at least $44 million. He could face more than 15 years in prison when he returns to court in March.
The Riverfront Conservancy recently said that the theft is forcing it to delay portions of a riverwalk project. The group's board of directors is composed of prominent people in Michigan business and government.
“Mr. Smith’s deceitful actions, which spanned for more than a decade, not only broke the trust of his employer but the entire community,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, who leads the FBI in Detroit.