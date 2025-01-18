Extreme cold forecast for much of US in coming days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another blast of winter weather is expected in parts of the U.S. in the coming days, including bone-chilling wind in the Northern Plains and unusual snow and ice in the Gulf Coast area.

Cold weather forecasted for Monday for Washington, D.C., prompted President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony to be moved inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Much of the U.S. from the Rockies into the Northern Plains will see colder than normal temperatures starting Sunday into the coming week, including forecasted wind chills down to minus 40 degrees F (minus 40 degrees C) or colder in the Dakotas and northern Minnesota, National Weather Service Meteorologist Marc Chenard said.

In such cold conditions, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in 10 minutes or less, so people should don coats, hats and gloves and minimize time outdoors, said Connor Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The cold air will moderate as it moves southward and eastward, but the central and eastern U.S. will still be cold with highs in the teens and 20s on Monday into Tuesday, Chenard said. The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast also will have highs in the teens and 20s, lows in the single digits and below zero degrees F (minus 18 C) and wind chills below zero.

“Cold weather will impact a lot of the country, especially the Rockies and points east,” Chenard said.

Unusual wintry weather of snow, sleet and freezing rain threaten Texas into northern Florida and the Carolinas, he said. Impacts are expected to start in Texas on Monday night and spread across the Gulf Coast and Southeast on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Will be another relatively fast-moving storm but likely to produce some impactful winter weather in areas that don't see it as often,” Chenard said.

Impacts along the coast might include sleet, freezing rain and ice accumulation on roadways, and primarily snow and maybe sleet away from the coast, he said. The potential for several inches of snow could likely cause travel disruptions for areas not used to snow, he said.

As happened earlier this month, this latest cold snap comes from a disruption in the polar vortex, the ring of cold air usually trapped about the North Pole.

Meanwhile, snow will move across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, starting in the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday and spreading toward New York City and into New England later that day, said Chenard. The short burst of heavier snow could bring 2 inches (5 centimeters) to 8 inches (20 centimeters), Chenard said.

The wintry weather is typical for the area and will bring accumulating, plowable snowfall, Chenard said. Motorists could encounter treacherous conditions out East, and some airports could see issues, he said.

