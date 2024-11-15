AP Week in Pictures: Global
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Nov. 8-14 2024
The holiday season begins as visitors walk through the “Cathedral” on the Christmas light trail as it returns for its 12th year, with a showcase of new installations set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site landscape of Kew Gardens, in London.
Veterans Day parades and commemorative events are held worldwide to honor military service.
Republican President-elect Donald Trump meets with Democratic President Joe Biden, committing to a straightforward transition of power in the Oval Office.
Fireworks light the sky as musicians play on stage during the concert for freedom for the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
This photo gallery, curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell, highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
___
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: https://x.com/AP_Images