AP News Digest 3:40 am

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

AP POLL-BIDEN-ECONOMY — Approval of President Joe Biden has dipped slightly since a month ago to 38%, a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows. That’s nearly the lowest point of his presidency, and comes as his administration tries to project a sense of stability while confronting a pair of bank failures and stubbornly high inflation. By Josh Boak and Emily Swanson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — A federal appeals court in a sealed order directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified records at his Florida estate. The ruling is a significant win for the Justice Department, which has focused for months not only on the hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago but also on why Trump and his representatives resisted demands to return them to the government. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 620 words, photo. With TRUMP-LEGAL PROBLEMS-CONGRESS — House GOP demands info from former prosecutors in Trump case.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-SCENE — As the world waits to see whether a grand jury will indict Trump, crowds of reporters have gathered outside a courthouse in lower Manhattan. The long wait has brought out onlookers and demonstrators too. But not everyone is caught up in the spectacle. By Deepti Hajela and Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 620 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-INJURED SOLDIERS — Their hands are blackened and grimy from the fight. Some are still wearing their combat boots. With bandaged heads and splinted arms, the wounded soldiers are stretchered into the waiting medical evacuation bus by members of the Hospitallers, a Ukrainian organization of volunteer paramedics who work on the front lines in the war in Ukraine. By Elena Becatoros. UPCOMING: 860 words, photos, video by 4 a.m. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians.

IRAQ WAR ANNIVERSARY-INTELLIGENCE — Two decades ago, U.S. spy agencies wrongly believed Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction. Those intelligence failures deeply shaped American spy agencies and a generation of officers and lawmakers trained to be more skeptical. And they did lasting damage to the credibility of U.S. intelligence. By Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 1,330 words, photos.

HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING-DENVER — A body was found in the Colorado woods near the abandoned car that belonged to a 17-year-old student accused of shooting two administrators at his Denver high school earlier in the day, a sheriff said. By Colleen Slevin and Jesse Bedayn. SENT: 990 words, photos, videos.

RAMADAN — The first daily fast of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan has begun, as hundreds of millions of Muslims worldwide enter a four-week period of worship. By Jack Jeffery. SENT: 870 words, photos.

————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-URANIUM-EXPLAINER — Russia warns that the West risks further escalation in Ukraine after the British government announced it was providing depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine. SENT: 860 words, photo.

NEW ZEALAND-UKRAINE-DEATH — A former New Zealand soldier who co-founded a charity to help struggling veterans has been killed in Ukraine, authorities said. SENT: 360 words.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

CELEBRITIES-CRYPTO FINES — Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BEETHOVEN DNA — What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BLACKHAWKS-PRIDE NIGHT — AP source: Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed jerseys. SENT: 330 words, photo.

MAN UNITED-SALE — Manchester United sale: Deadline extended for second bids. SENT: 400 words, photos.

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting. SENT: 420 words, photo.

PEOPLE-RICK-AND-MORTY-CREATOR — “Rick and Morty” creator has domestic abuse charges dropped. SENT: 330 words, photo.

BEAR ESCAPE-ST. LOUIS ZOO — Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat. SENT: 250 words, photo.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

TIK TOK-HEARING — The CEO of TikTok will make a high-profile appearance before a U.S. Congressional committee to make the case that the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn’t be banned. SENT: 710 words, photo. UPCOMING: Hearing at 10 a.m.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

KARI LAKE-ELECTION CHALLENGE — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to hear most of Republican Kari Lake’s appeal in a challenge of her defeat in the governor’s race but revived a claim that was dismissed by a trial court. SENT: 460 words, photo.

ABORTION CLINIC FIRE-WYOMING — A woman was arrested on charges of setting fire to a building in Wyoming that was being renovated to house the state’s only full-service abortion clinic, hours after a judge temporarily blocked a ban on abortion that went into effect a few days ago. SENT: 440 words, photo. With ABORTION-WYOMING — Judge halts Wyoming abortion ban days after it took effect.

CALIFORNIA-GAS PRICES — California lawmakers will vote on whether to allow penalties on oil companies for price gouging at the pump, a first-in-the-country proposal aimed at stopping the kind of spikes last summer that caused some drivers pay up to $8 per gallon as the industry reaped super-sized profits. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ARIZONA-GOVERNOR-EXECUTIONS — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that state law doesn’t require Gov. Katie Hobbs to carry out the April 6 execution of a prisoner who was convicted of murder. SENT: 540 words, photos.

POLICE TRAINING CENTER-PROTEST — Civil liberties groups and defense attorneys are outraged at the domestic terrorism charges that have been levied against 23 people who were arrested after a masked group attacked an Atlanta-area police training center construction site. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

NJ HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR-TIKTOK — Tova Friedman, 84, and her grandson are taking to TikTik to educate and answer questions about her experience during the Holocaust. SENT: 470 words, photos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

ALBANIA-BRITAIN-IMMIGRATION — Thousands of young Albanians have crossed the English Channel in recent years to seek a new life in the U.K. SENT: 910 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-SOMALIA — The African Union appealed for nearly $90 million for its peacekeeping force in Somalia, which is providing support to its military forces battling al-Shabab extremists. SENT: 590 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-INDIGENOUS-VOICE — The Australian government has released the wording of a referendum question that promises Indigenous people a greater say on policies that affect their lives. SENT: 510 words, photo.

————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

————————

3D ROCKET LAUNCH — A rocket made almost entirely of 3D-printed parts made its launch debut, lifting off amid fanfare but failing three minutes into flight — far short of orbit. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SARGASSUM SEAWEED — A 5,000-mile seaweed belt lurking in the Atlantic Ocean is expected in the next few months to wash onto beaches in the Caribbean Sea, South Florida, and the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. SENT: 810 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after the Federal Reserve raised a key interest rate, while noting the end may be near for its economy-crunching hikes to interest rates. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 580 words, photos.

—————

SPORTS

—————

NCAA-SOCIAL MEDIA MADNESS-LIVING ONLINE — Name, image and likeness deals have turned social media into a money-making stream for student athletes across the country. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 870 words, photos.

————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————

GWYNETH PALTROW-SKIING LAWSUIT — Two daughters of a retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow are expected to testify about the lasting effects of their father and Paltrow’s 2016 ski collision as the trial takes on an increasingly personal note on the third day of proceedings. SENT: 350 words, photos, video.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.