Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

German authorities to examine police shooting of black teen

A top security official in Germany has vowed to fully investigate the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Senegalese boy

Via AP news wire
Thursday 11 August 2022 16:08
Germany Police Shooting
Germany Police Shooting
((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

A top security official in Germany vowed Thursday to fully investigate the fatal police shooting of a 16-year-old Senegalese boy that has sparked a debate about excessive force by the country's law enforcement officers.

The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said the killing of the teenager in the city of Dortmund on Monday "will be cleared up 100 percent,” German news agency dpa quoted him as saying.

"But it has to be done fairly,” the minister added.

Authorities alleged the teenager, who lived in Germany as an asylum-seeker, attacked officers with a knife at a youth support center in Dortmund. Social workers at the center had called police because they thought the boy was suicidal, dpa reported.

The teenager, whose name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, was shot five times with a machine pistol and died of his wounds, the news agency said.

Recommended

Several hundred people attended a Wednesday night protest in Dortmund, alleging police used disproportionate violence.

Reul, the state interior minister, said the police officers tried various methods to deescalate the situation at the center.

“First, plainclothes police officers went there and tried to calm him down. When that didn’t work, they tried to distract him with irritant gas,” he said.

The officers then twice used a Taser on the teenager, according to Reul. The stun gun hit the boy once, but also without effect, he said.

“As the person got more and more agitated, I’ll say more tense, more aggressive, running toward the police officers ... it was a question of - does he stab — or do the police shoot?” Reul added.

The police officer who fired his pistol is under investigation by police from neighboring Recklinghausen they were not involved in the incident, he said.

The public prosecutor’s office in Dortmund, which is also investigating, said Wednesday that the teenager was in a psychiatric hospital shortly before the fatal shooting. He went to the hospital on his own initiative because of psychological problems, Senior Public Prosecutor Carsten Dombert said.

It was not immediately clear what kind of psychological problems the teenager was experiencing and when and why he came to Germany to seek asylum. He reportedly did not speak German well, dpa said.

Recommended

___

Follow AP's coverage of global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in