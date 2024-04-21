Woman, 18, dies after being shot at Delaware State University; campus closed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An 18-year-old woman died after she was shot on the campus of Delaware State University on Sunday, authorities said.

Dover police said officers responded at about 1:40 a.m. to a report of shots on the campus.

Police said an 18-year-old Wilmington woman who was not a registered student was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body near Warren-Franklin Hall, which the university describes as a freshman dorm.

The victim was provided aid and rushed to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name wasn't immediately released pending notification of her family. No other injuries were reported and no description of a suspect was immediately available.

A university statement provided by police said the campus was closed Sunday with no visitation permitted, all events canceled and police patrols increased.

Delaware State University said counseling services would be available in the Tubman Laws Hall housing office and said it would “continue to take all necessary actions to ensure the health and well-being of our campus community.”

Dover police and Delaware State University police are investigating the case, which was classified as a homicide, police said.