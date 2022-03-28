Dubai developer Union Properties says $42M 'misappropriated'
A troubled Dubai real estate developer says it suspected $42 million had been “misappropriated” by the company’s former officials while declaring it massively overvalued its holdings
A troubled Dubai real estate developer said Monday it suspected that $42 million had been “misappropriated” by the company's former officials while declaring it massively overvalued its holdings.
The announcement by Union Properties comes as Emirati prosecutors announced in October they were investigating the firm.
Already, the firm's board of directors has seen its chairmen and other officials dismissed amid the probe.
Last year “has been a difficult year for Union Properties as we uncovered widespread fraud and misconduct by the company’s former management involving forgery, misappropriation of funds and various other financial violations which has negatively impact the company’s financial health and been a severe breach of shareholder confidence,” managing director Amer Khansaheb said in a statement.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.