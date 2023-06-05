LOCALIZE IT: 10 States sue to halt jump in premiums under flood insurance revamp

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

Ten states have filed a lawsuit against the federal government to block sharp increases in national flood insurance rates that are slated to be phased in over the coming years under new methods of calculating premiums for the National Flood Insurance Program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said the new formula it began implementing in 2021 means owners of lower-cost homes will no longer be subsidizing the flood risk for pricier, waterfront properties.

But local government officials, business leaders and home owners in some flood-vulnerable areas say they are facing soaring costs in the coming years under the new program.

___

AP'S LATEST COVERAGE

Louisiana, nine other states file suit over methods used to calculate National Flood Insurance Program premiums

___

THESE STATES ARE PLAINTIFFS IN THE LAWSUIT

However, the policy affects people throughout the nation.

Louisiana

Florida

Idaho

Kentucky

Mississippi

Montana

North Dakota

South Carolina

Texas

Virginia

___

PUBLISHABLE CONTEXT

FEMA has said its new National Flood Insurance Program premium system is an improvement over past methods, incorporating data that wasn’t used in the past, including scientific models and costs involved in rebuilding a home. The agency has said the old method could result in people with lower-valued homes paying more than a fair share while those with higher-value homes pay relatively less.

Some people are seeing relatively small changes in premiums. Some are seeing lower rates under the program, which began with new policies in 2021, and with renewing policies last year. And rate increases are capped at 18% per year.

But in some communities, officials report that policy holders are facing, in the coming years, huge increases — in some cases more than 1,000 percent. This, as worries grow that climate change is fueling more severe storms and sea rise.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New Orleans on June 1 — the first day of hurricane season — says the new system gives too little consideration of local flood mitigation efforts, such as new or beefed up levee systems, or individual property owners' efforts to make their properties more flood resilient.

___

CONSIDER THESE REPORTING AVENUES

Reach out to real estate agents, chambers of commerce or other business organizations, state and local government officials, and members of Congress to see if the new NFIP policy calculations are causing appreciable premium increases or decreases.

"It impacts anybody who lives near water,” Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Murrill said.

___

READ AP'S PAST COVERAGE

EXPLAINER: Flood insurance revamp aims for fairer rates

___

Localize It is an occasional feature produced by The Associated Press for its customers’ use. Questions can be directed to Katie Oyan at koyan@ap.org.