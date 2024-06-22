Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final

Leon Draisaitl made his first major impact in the Stanley Cup Final, and the series is heading back to South Florida

Stephen Whyno
Saturday 22 June 2024 03:58

Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final

Show all 9

Leon Draisaitl made his first major impact in the Stanley Cup Final, and the series is heading back to South Florida.

Draisaitl set up Warren Foegele’s early goal, Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman scored in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers forced a Game 7 by beating the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 on Friday night.

They are the first team to tie the final after falling behind 3-0 in the series since the Detroit Red Wings in 1945. The Oilers have the chance Monday night in Sunrise to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs as the only NHL teams to come all the way back from that deficit to hoist the Stanley Cup.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in