Egyptian soccer officials sacrifice cow for better fortune at Africa Cup

The Egyptian Football Association has sacrificed a cow in a bid to bring the national team better fortune at the Africa Cup of Nations

Via AP news wire
Friday 26 January 2024 21:49

Show all 3

Egyptian soccer officials have sacrificed a cow in a bid to bring the national team more luck at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Team spokesman Mohamed Morad told The Associated Press on Friday the Egyptian Football Association killed the cow and distributed the meat to needy people in Cairo the day before.

Egypt, which has yet to win a game, plays Congo in the last 16 in San Pedro on Sunday. The team’s flight from Abidjan to San Pedro was delayed by an hour on Friday.

Egypt’s campaign has been hit by injuries. The Pharaohs lost star Mohamed Salah to a hamstring injury in their second group game, then goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy with a dislocated shoulder in the third and last group game. Imam Ashour was hospitalized overnight on Wednesday for concussion treatment after a head injury in training. He has since rejoined the squad.

Egypt players reportedly sacrificed a calf during training before going on win the 2008 Africa Cup in Ghana.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, has drawn its three group games. But so did Congo. Only one will win on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

