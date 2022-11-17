Jump to content

The Latest | UN Climate Summit

A draft decision proposed by host Egypt for this year’s U.N. climate talks has surprised negotiators who say it includes ideas never previously discussed at the two-week talks

The Associated Press
Thursday 17 November 2022 10:21

Show all 3

A draft decision proposed by host Egypt for this year’s U.N. climate talks has surprised negotiators who say it includes ideas never previously discussed at the two-week talks.

This includes a call for developed countries to achieve “net-negative carbon emissions by 2030” — a far tougher target than any major nation has so far committed to and which would be very hard to achieve.

Diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, say the 20-page draft released early Thursday is far more bloated than what would normally have been expected at this stage of negotiations.

The talks are due to wrap up on Friday but it is not unusual for the annual meeting to go into overtime.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Lines in the sand need redrawing to reach climate deal

— Women lead climate talks’ toughest topic: reparations

Scientists try to bolster Great Barrier Reef in warmer world

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

