Queen Elizabeth II's funeral | Live updates

The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 September 2022 08:12

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Live updates

Britain Royals

LONDON — The last member of the public to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lay in state at the Houses of Parliament was Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the Royal Air Force from Melton Mowbray.

Heerey says “it felt like a real privilege to do that.”

She said Monday she went through Westminster Hall twice — the first time in the early hours of the morning and then again just before its doors closed to mourners at 6:30 a.m. (0530GMT).

She says the experience was, “one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here.”

As the end of more than four days of the queen’s lying-in-state drew to a close, the stream of mourners slowed to a trickle. After Heerey bowed her head toward the coffin and moved away, parliamentary officials paid their last respects before leaving the queen’s coffin in the 900-year-old hall ringed by four candles and military guards in ceremonial uniforms.

Her coffin was being taken later Monday morning to Westminster Abbey for a state funeral attended by 2,000 people.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Britain and the world to lay Queen Elizabeth II to rest

— Order of Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

— Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is huge security challenge

— World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

— Royal lying in state rituals endure despite changing times

— Queen paved the way for transition to Charles in final years

— Find more AP coverage here

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

LONDON — Prince William and his wife Catherine’s 9-year-old son Prince George and 7-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral.

George, who is now second in line to the throne, and his sister will walk through Westminster Abbey with the royal family in procession behind the queen’s coffin as it is carried by pallbearers Monday.

The funeral’s order of service showed that George and Charlotte will walk together behind their parents. They will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and other royal family members.

The royal children’s 4-year-old brother, Prince Louis, is not expected to be present at the funeral, which will be attended by some 2,000 people.

