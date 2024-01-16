Jump to content

Early winners at Monday's Emmy Award ceremony included Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear” and Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary."

The Associated Press
Tuesday 16 January 2024 01:34

List of top Emmy Award winners

List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

More coverage of the Emmys: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

