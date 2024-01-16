List of top Emmy Award winners
Early winners at Monday's Emmy Award ceremony included Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear” and Quinta Brunson from “Abbott Elementary."
List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
