Suspicious white powder found at EU Commission building

Emergency workers in hazmat suits have responded to the headquarters of the European Union’s executive commission after an envelope containing a suspicious white powder was found on the premises

Via AP news wire
Friday 30 September 2022 16:00

Emergency workers in hazmat suits responded to the headquarters of the European Union's executive commission Friday after an envelope containing a suspicious white powder was found on the premises, a spokesperson for Brussels firefighters said.

Walter Derieuw told The Associated Press that only one person came into contact with the substance, which has been sent to a military laboratory for analysis. The person, who was not identified, did not show any negative symptoms and was authorized to return home after taking a shower at European Commission headquarters.

Brussels police confirmed an intervention at the Berlaymont office building after “a suspicious package” was found but declined to give details when contacted by the AP.

The envelope was found on the 13th floor of the building, where the office of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is located.

The European Commission’s chief spokesman, Eric Mamer, said the discovery required the evacuation of the whole floor.

“Everybody is fine as far as I know,” Mamer said.

