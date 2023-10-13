Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 13 October 2023 07:39

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Show all 14

Oct. 6-13, 2023

Tributes were paid in Europe to victims of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and Holocaust remembrances took place in Bucharest, Romania. A boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean. In sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

___

Recommended

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in