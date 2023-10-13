AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Oct. 6-13, 2023

Tributes were paid in Europe to victims of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, and Holocaust remembrances took place in Bucharest, Romania. A boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean. In sports, the Rugby World Cup continues in France.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens.

___

