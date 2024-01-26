Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
Friday 26 January 2024 06:08

Jan. 19-25, 2024

Rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by Russian fire in Ukraine, German train drivers’ union GDL starts a six-day strike, and demonstrators march in Barcelona, Spain, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP chief photographer Emilio Morenatti in Spain.

