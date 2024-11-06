Corning faces EU antitrust scrutiny over Gorilla Glass deals with phone makers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Corning is facing European Union antitrust scrutiny after the bloc's watchdog said Wednesday it's investigating the speciality glass maker's exclusive deals for its Gorilla Glass used in cellphones.

The European Commission, the 27-nation EU's top antitrust enforcer, said it opened a formal investigation to determine whether Corning Inc. abused its dominant worldwide position for the toughened glass used in smartphones, tablets and other portable devices.

The commission, which is the EU's executive branch, said it was concerned about “anti-competitive exclusive supply agreements" requiring device makers to source all or nearly all of their glass from Corning. Under these deals, manufacturers got rebates for buying only Corning glass, and could only take competing offers from rival glass makers if Corning couldn't match the price.

Strong competition "is crucial to ensure low prices and high-quality glass," said Margrethe Vestager, the commission's executive vice-president in charge of competition policy. “We are investigating if Corning, a major producer of this special glass, may have tried to exclude rival glass producers, thereby depriving consumers from cheaper and more break-resistant glass.”

Corning is “committed to compliance with all applicable rules and regulations where it does business,” the company said in a statement. "As part of that commitment, we work with local regulatory authorities to ensure open discussion and cooperation.”

Brussels has no deadline to wrap up the case, which could result in formal charges and a hefty fine worth up to 10% of the company's annual global revenue.