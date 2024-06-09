German exit polls point to far right gains in European election and a weak government showing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Exit polls pointed to very weak results for Germany's governing parties and gains for the far-right Alternative for Germany in Sunday's vote for the European Parliament, while the mainstream conservative opposition was set to remain the country's strongest political force in the legislature.

The polls for ARD and ZDF public television showed support for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats at 14%, below the 15.8% they managed in 2019 and far below their showing in Germany's last national election in 2021.

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, was seen winning up to 16.5% of the vote. That’s better than its showing of 11% in 2019 but still some way short of its poll ratings several months ago. The party has seen a string of setbacks this year, including scandals surrounding its two lead candidates for the European Parliament.

The polls showed the environmentalist Greens, the second-biggest party in Scholz's coalition, falling from a very successful 20.5% five years ago to around 12%. Support for the pro-business Free Democrats, the third party in the quarrelsome and unpopular government, was seen at 5%.

The exit polls gave a clear lead to the center-right Union bloc, now the main opposition force, putting its support at around 30%. That's in line with its 2019 result and better than its showing in the last national election.