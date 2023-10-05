Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

German customs officials raid properties belonging to a Russian national targeted by sanctions

A special unit of police and customs officials have raided several properties of a Russian national in the southern state of Bavaria, officials say

Via AP news wire
Thursday 05 October 2023 11:46

German customs officials raid properties belonging to a Russian national targeted by sanctions

Show all 3

A special unit of police and customs officials have raided several properties of a Russian national in the southern state of Bavaria, officials said Thursday.

The unidentified Russian is subject to sanctions and asset freezes by the European Union, German customs officials said.

The European Union, the United States and other western nations have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow’s war against Ukraine. These include travel bans and asset freezes of a number of Russian government members and certain Russian businesspeople.

“Due to tactical reasons related to the investigation no further information can be provided,” German customs officials said.

Several luxury cars have been confiscated from a villa on the Tegernsee lake in Rottach-Egern, German news agency dpa reported.

Recommended

In September 2022, a special unit of about 250 police officers raided two dozen properties across Germany linked to Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on suspicion of money laundering and violations of EU sanctions.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in