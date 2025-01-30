Families in India cremate loved ones killed in stampede at religious festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grieving families cremated their loved ones while others cared for their injured relatives in hospitals on Thursday, a day after a stampede killed at least 30 people and injured 60 others on a riverbank at the Maha Kumbh festival in northern India.

The Uttar Pradesh state government ordered a retired judge to investigate the stampede and submit his findings within a month as millions of Hindus continued the bathing ritual without a break as part of the festival in Prayagraj.

A woman wept uncontrollably as an ambulance left a hospital mortuary for the cremation site.

Sharvan Kumar Chaudhary, an injured pilgrim on a stretcher in a hospital ward, said, “I fell during the stampede. I was with a friend who brought me here."

Rakesh, who uses one name, is searching for missing family members who came on the pilgrimage without him.

“My wife, aunt, and children came for a bath, and they have been missing since the Jan. 28 evening," he said.

Witnesses said that religious chants turned to screams and cries for help as thousands of pilgrims rushing to a sacred river confluence jumped barricades erected for a procession of holy men in Prayagraj, trampling those waiting for their turn to bathe in the river.

Wednesday was a sacred day in the six-week Hindu festival, and authorities expected a record 100 million devotees to engage in a ritual bath at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Saraswati rivers. Hindus believe that a dip at the holy site can cleanse them of past sins and end the process of reincarnation.

Nearly 400 million people are expected in Prayagraj for the festival over 45 days, making it the world’s largest religious gathering. The number of people is more than the population of the United States and around 200 times the 2 million pilgrims who were in Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj pilgrimage last year. The festival started on Jan. 13.