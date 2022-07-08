Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family stunned by man's killing in 'squeegee' confrontation

A stunned family is grieving after a man wielding a baseball bat was fatally shot during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields in Baltimore

Via AP news wire
Friday 08 July 2022 22:18

Family stunned by man's killing in 'squeegee' confrontation

Show all 2

A man shot and killed during a confrontation with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection "should have just kept driving" instead of swinging a baseball bat at one or more of them, the man's father said Friday.

Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore, was driving through an intersection near the city’s Inner Harbor on Thursday afternoon when he had a heated interaction with so-called squeegee workers, parked his car and came back with a baseball bat, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters.

He “swung the bat at one or more of those squeegee workers. In return, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a gun and fired, striking this male victim,” Harrison said. He added that police didn’t know if Reynolds hit anyone with the bat.

The man's father, Carroll Reynolds, told the Baltimore Sun that he learned of his son's death several hours after the shooting. The elder Reynolds had spent Thursday evening watching his grandson play baseball.

“He should have just kept driving,” Carroll Reynolds repeatedly said during an interview, shaking his head in disbelief.

Recommended

Squeegee workers, also known as squeegee kids, consist mostly of teens from low-income neighborhoods who clean drivers’ windshields at intersections in exchange for money. Some drivers in Baltimore have complained about them.

The workers ran away after the shooting, Harrison said. No arrests were announced as of Friday afternoon.

City officials said there would be increased police patrols at intersections frequented by squeegee workers.

“We are not going to tolerate acts of violence regardless of who is committing them,” Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters on Friday. “If you're assaulting motorists, if you're damaging their cars, we are going to arrest you.”

The police commissioner said Friday that detectives were still looking for evidence, including video, related to the deadly shooting.

“We are combing through a lot of evidence right now in search of the person who shot the victim,” Harrison said.

Recommended

Reynolds, who was white, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

He had three children, earned a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and was an engineer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in