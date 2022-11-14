Jump to content

Family: Egyptian hunger-striking activist drinking water

The family of Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he has started drinking water again

Via AP news wire
Monday 14 November 2022 11:00
Egypt COP27 Activist
Egypt COP27 Activist
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The family of Egypt’s imprisoned hunger-striking activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah says he has started drinking water again.

The announcement came in a letter that the family says it received from Abdel-Fattah through the prison authorities on Monday. It was dated on Saturday.

Abdel-Fattah, one of Egypt’s most prominent pro-democracy campaigners, had intensified his hunger strike at the start of the U.N. climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh earlier this month to draw attention to his case and those of other political prisoners.

He had stopped taking food earlier and then he also stopped drinking water. His health condition worsened, raising fears he could die in prison.

In a post on Twitter, one of Abdel-Fattah's sisters, Sanaa Souief, confirmed the letter was in her brother's handwriting.

Laila Soueif, Abdel-Fattah's mother, told The Associated Press that the letter did not mention his hunger strike, but the family's assumption was it was ongoing.

“He didn’t ask for food,” she said. “He asked for ... salts and vitamins.”

Prison authorities had allowed Abdel-Fattah to communicate with his family through weekly letters. Monday’s letter is the first proof of life the family received since he began refusing water eight days ago.

