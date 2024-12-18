2 pilots die in fiery small plane crash into vacant building near Honolulu airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A small cargo plane on a training flight crashed into a vacant building shortly after taking off from Honolulu's airport and burst into flames, killing both pilots on board, authorities said.

Kamaka Air Flight 689 crashed into the building at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Video shows the plane veering sideways into the airport area at low altitude before slamming into the building, creating a thick, black plume of smoke.

“Kamaka Flight 689, you’re turning right, correct?” the control tower said, according audio obtained by Hawaii News Now.

The pilot responded, “Kamaka 689, we are, we have, uh, we’re out of control here.”

“OK, Kamaka 689, if you can land, if you can level it off, that’s fine,” the control tower said. “Any runway, any place you can do.”

The plane crashed moments later.

“It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family in an accident,” company CEO David Hinderland told reporters. He said the names of the two pilots have not been released yet.

Hawaii News Now reported that family members identified one of the victims as Hiram Defries, a Punahou School graduate in his 20s who was a pilot in training. KITV reported that the family of the other pilot identified him as Preston Kaluhiwa, a graduate of Kamehameha Schools.

The FAA said the the single-engine Cessna 208 was headed to Lanai Airport, which is in Maui County. Kamaka Air provides freight delivery services for both individuals and businesses, according to its website.

No one else was hurt, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, the FAA said.