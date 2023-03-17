Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stolen helicopter crashes at Sacramento Executive Airport

Authorities say the attempted theft of a helicopter has ended in wreckage when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 March 2023 13:52
Thief breaks into, then crashes helicopter at Sacramento airport

The attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage on Wednesday when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport, authorities said.

Between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., someone tried to start four helicopters that were sitting at the airport and managed to operate one, Sacramento police said.

The Bell 429 helicopter wound up laying on its side with its rotors sheared off and its tail boom cracked.

No injuries were reported. The thief took off, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

It’s a federal crime to destroy an aircraft. The FBI, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in