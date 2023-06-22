Jump to content

Weekly US applications for unemployment aid remain elevated

Matt Ott
Thursday 22 June 2023 13:39
Unemployment Benefits
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits remained elevated last week, a possible sign that the Federal Reserve's rate hikes are beginning to cool a surprisingly resilient labor market.

U.S. applications for jobless claims were 264,000 for the week ending June 17, the same as the previous week's revised number, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's slightly more than analysts were expecting. The claims numbers for the past two weeks are the highest since October of 2021.

The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 8,500 to 255,750. That’s the highest level since November of 2021.

Overall, 1.76 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended June 10, about 13,000 more than the previous week.

