Judge allows bond for fired Florida deputy in fatal shooting of Black airman

A judge allowed bond Thursday for a Florida sheriff's deputy who was fired and charged with manslaughter after shooting a U.S. Air Force senior airman at the Black man's apartment door.

Former Okaloosa County deputy Eddie Duran, 38, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter with a firearm, a rare charge against a Florida law enforcement officer. Duran's body camera recorded him shooting 23-year-old Roger Fortson on May 3 immediately after Fortson opened the door while holding a handgun pointed at the floor.

Thursday’s hearing was before Judge Terrance R. Ketchel, who has been named the trial judge for Duran’s case.

Duran had been ordered held pending Thursday's pretrial detention hearing despite arguments Tuesday from his lawyer, who said there's no reason to jail him.

“They know he’s going to show up,” attorney Rod Smith said Tuesday. “We believe that he’s no risk, no flight risk.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office initially said Duran fired in self-defense after encountering a man with a gun, but Sheriff Eric Aden fired Duran on May 31 after an internal investigation concluded his life was not in danger when he opened fire. Outside law enforcement experts have also said that an officer cannot shoot only because a possible suspect is holding a gun if there is no threat.

Duran was responding to a report of a physical fight inside an apartment at the Fort Walton Beach complex. A worker there identified Fortson's apartment as the location, according to sheriff's investigators. At the time, Fortson was alone in his apartment, talking with his girlfriend in a FaceTime video call that recorded audio of the encounter. Duran’s body camera video showed what happened next.

After repeated knocking, Fortson opened the door. Authorities say that Duran shot him multiple times and only then did he tell Fortson to drop the gun.

Duran told investigators that he saw aggression in Fortson's eyes and fired because, “I’m standing there thinking I’m about to get shot, I’m about to die.”

The fatal shooting of the airman from Georgia was one of a growing list of killings of Black people by law enforcement in their own homes, and it also renewed debate over Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Hundreds of Air Force members in dress blues joined Fortson’s family, friends and others at his funeral.

Martin reported from Atlanta.

Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.