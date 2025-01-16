Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What products contain Red 3 dye? Checking ingredient labels is the best way to find out

The Food and Drug Administration is ordering food and drug makers to remove a dye called Red 3 from the products U.S. consumers eat and drink

The Associated Press
Thursday 16 January 2025 00:03 GMT
FDA Red Dye 3 Glance
FDA Red Dye 3 Glance (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Food and Drug Administration is ordering food and drug makers to remove a dye called Red 3 from the products U.S. consumers eat and drink.

The colorant was banned from cosmetics and non-oral medications decades ago because a study showed it caused cancer when eaten by rats. But it kept appearing on the ingredient lists of popular snack foods and other grocery products because it remained approved for use until now.

Consumer advocates monitor manufacturers that still include the additive, and companies often switch to less notorious alternatives. Shoppers should always check food labels to see if an item they want to buy includes Red 3, which is also known as erythrosine and FD&C Red No. 3.

These are some of the product categories where the dye is most likely to show up.

CANDIES

Brach’s Conversation Hearts and Brach's Candy Corn both contain Red 3. But some other red candies, like Swedish Fish and Wild Cherry Lifesavers, use Red 40.

BAKED GOODS AND SNACKS

Some baked goods and snacks – mostly with red icing – contain Red 3. Betty Crocker Red Decorating Icing contains Red 3. But Pillsbury’s Funfetti Valentine’s Day Vanilla Frosting – which is swirled with tiny red hearts – uses Red 40.

DAIRY AND FROZEN FOODS

Check for Red 3 in strawberry-flavored milk, ice cream, frozen yogurt and popsicles. TruMoo Strawberry Whole Milk contains Red 3. But Edy’s Strawberry Ice Cream and Popsicle-brand fruit pops both use use beet juice for coloring.

FRUIT PRODUCTS

Many maraschino cherry brands – including store brands from Walmart and Kroger – have switched to Red 40. But Kroger Extra Cherry canned fruit cocktail contains Red 3.

BEVERAGES

Ensure Original Strawberry Nutrition Shake contains Red 3. But many beverage brands use Red 40, including Hawaiian Punch and Kool-Aid, Fanta and Jarritos strawberry sodas and Faygo black cherry soda.

MEDICATIONS

Consumer advocates say some gummy vitamins and medications contain Red 3. But others use natural coloring or alternate dyes. Vicks Formula 44, Luden’s and Halls cough drops all use Red 40. Mucinex Children’s Cough Syrup, Robitussen Adult Cough and Chest Congestion and Vick’s NyQuil Cold and Flu also use Red 40.

