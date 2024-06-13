Jump to content

The Latest | The US Supreme Court rules to preserve access to abortion pill mifepristone

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unanimously to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone, a pill used in the most common way to end a pregnancy

Via AP news wire
Thursday 13 June 2024 15:35
Supreme Court
Supreme Court (Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled unanimously to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone, a pill used in the most common way to end a pregnancy. The medication was used in nearly two-thirds of all abortions in the United States last year.

The ruling is the court's first abortion decision since conservative justices overturned Roe v. Wade two years ago.

The justices ruled that abortion opponents lacked the legal right to sue over the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the medication, mifepristone, and the FDA’s subsequent actions to ease access to it.

The case had threatened to restrict access to mifepristone across the country, including in states where abortion remains legal.

