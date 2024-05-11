Jump to content

Northern Lights Gallery

A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight, with sightings of the Northern Lights as far south as Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Via AP news wire
Saturday 11 May 2024 19:11

Northern Lights Gallery

A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight, with sightings of the Northern Lights as far south as Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, China, England, Spain and elsewhere.

In the U.S., the storm pushed the lights well to the south with the Miami office of the National Weather Service reporting them near Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. People in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and other Midwestern states were able to capture photos of bright colors along the horizon.

The solar storm will persist throughout the weekend, offering another chance for many to catch the Northern Lights on Saturday night. So far it has caused no serious problems with power and communication networks.

