Northern Lights Gallery

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A powerful solar storm put on an amazing skyward light show across the globe overnight, with sightings of the Northern Lights as far south as Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Brilliant purple, green, yellow and pink hues were reported worldwide, with sightings in Germany, Switzerland, China, England, Spain and elsewhere.

In the U.S., the storm pushed the lights well to the south with the Miami office of the National Weather Service reporting them near Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. People in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota and other Midwestern states were able to capture photos of bright colors along the horizon.

The solar storm will persist throughout the weekend, offering another chance for many to catch the Northern Lights on Saturday night. So far it has caused no serious problems with power and communication networks.