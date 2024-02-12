Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Officials are looking into why an American Airlines jetliner ran off the end of a Texas runway

Federal officials are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet ran off the end of a runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over the weekend

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 February 2024 23:14
American Airlines Brakes
American Airlines Brakes
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Federal safety officials said Monday they are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet had a braking problem and ran off the end of the runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went into a safety area beyond the end of the runway on Saturday night.

Passengers and crew were bused to the terminal.

American Airlines said the Boeing 737-800 “experienced a braking issue on landing.” The airline said there were no injuries among the 99 passengers and six crew members on board the flight from Reagan Washington National Airport just outside Washington, D.C.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. American said it was cooperating with investigators.

The plane was manufactured in 2009 and is an earlier version of the 737 than the Max family of planes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in