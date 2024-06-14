Jump to content

AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press
Friday 14 June 2024 07:11

AP Week in Pictures: Global

Show all 25

June 7-13, 2024

Cambodians pray for rain and good fortune in the He Neak Ta ritual, people suffering respiratory ailments receive a secret herbal treatment with live fish in India, and soldiers and politicians commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France. People react to the war between Hamas and Israel, and anti-government protesters clash with police outside the Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Michael Sohn in Berlin.

