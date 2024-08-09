Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

France advances to 1st Olympic women's basketball gold medal game since 2012, beats Belgium in OT

Gabby Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime as France advanced to the gold medal game of the Paris Games in women’s basketball, beating neighbor Belgium 82-75 Friday night

Teresa M. Walker
Friday 09 August 2024 22:21

France advances to 1st Olympic women's basketball gold medal game since 2012, beats Belgium in OT

Show all 12

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Gabby Williams scored nine of her 18 points in overtime as France advanced to the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics in women's basketball, beating neighbor Belgium 82-75 Friday night.

Not only will the host nation be playing in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday, France is back in the gold medal game for the first time since taking silver of the 2012 London Games. The French lost that game to the U.S., which beat Australia 85-64 in the other semifinal Friday.

Now France will have home-court advantage against the Americans who are trying to become the first team in Olympic history to win eight straight gold medals, male or female. France is assured of grabbing a medal that's a better color than the bronze won three years ago in the Tokyo Games.

It will be an all U.S.-France showdown for gold in basketball with the men playing Saturday and the women in the final event of these Olympics on Sunday.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in